Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $628.61 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $636.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $605.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

