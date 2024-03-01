Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 425 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

