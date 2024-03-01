Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

