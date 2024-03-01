Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 927 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.2 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WRB

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.