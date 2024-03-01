Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,799,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,296,000 after purchasing an additional 785,347 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $267.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day moving average of $233.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.11.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

