Carlisle Companies Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $18.19 Per Share (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $18.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.96. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

NYSE:CSL opened at $349.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.98. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $357.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,508,000 after buying an additional 75,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,229,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

