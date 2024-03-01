CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
CalAmp Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of CAMP opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.05. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CalAmp Company Profile
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
