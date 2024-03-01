CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CalAmp Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of CAMP opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.05. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,424,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 963,594 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,704,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in CalAmp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 681,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

