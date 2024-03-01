Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,465,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

NYSE BRO opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

