Brokers Issue Forecasts for NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEP. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

NYSE:NEP opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 165.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 246,908 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 839,956 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after buying an additional 104,055 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 189.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,473 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 462,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

