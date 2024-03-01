BP p.l.c. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for BP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BP

BP Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. BP has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

