Argonaut Gold Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Argonaut Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Argonaut Gold Stock Down 4.2 %

AR stock opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$250.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

