Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARCH

Arch Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

ARCH opened at $165.29 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $23.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $794,058.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,868. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 8,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,037,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.