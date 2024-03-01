Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $74,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of COLD opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

