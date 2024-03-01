Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $138.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

