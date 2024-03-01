Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,351 shares of company stock worth $154,486,891 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $602.92 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $605.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.19 and its 200-day moving average is $462.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

