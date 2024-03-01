93,870 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of Redfin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Profile

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.