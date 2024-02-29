Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.78.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $295.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.61. Workday has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,867,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,867,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,364 shares of company stock valued at $107,403,394. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

