Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $315.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.78.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $295.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.61. Workday has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 391,364 shares of company stock valued at $107,403,394. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

