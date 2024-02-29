Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $310.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.78.

WDAY opened at $295.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.98 and a 200-day moving average of $253.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,364 shares of company stock valued at $107,403,394. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Workday by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

