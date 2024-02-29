Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 194,910 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total value of $31,936,003.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686,227,541 shares in the company, valued at $112,438,382,592.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $32,076,338.70.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $31,279,156.80.

On Monday, February 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50.

On Friday, February 9th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $31,454,575.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $31,546,183.50.

On Friday, January 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total value of $31,819,057.50.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50.

On Monday, January 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.80 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

