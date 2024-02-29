SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.
STKL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SunOpta
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta
SunOpta Stock Performance
STKL opened at $6.01 on Thursday. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $710.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SunOpta
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.