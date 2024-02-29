SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

STKL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKL opened at $6.01 on Thursday. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $710.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

