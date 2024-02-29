StockNews.com Lowers Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SGRY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $31.18 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.80 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at $14,041,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $5,622,267.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

