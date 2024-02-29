SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) PT Raised to $15.00 at TD Cowen

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 10.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $562.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 4.30.

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,447,282 shares in the company, valued at $115,578,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,447,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,114.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,985 shares of company stock worth $4,388,163. 50.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.