Royal Bank of Canada Raises Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target to $9.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Trading Up 4.3 %

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.