Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $165.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CE. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.44.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $149.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Celanese by 14,015.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,210 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Celanese by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,881 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $155,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

