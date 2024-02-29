Royal Bank of Canada Boosts HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $225.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $190.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day moving average is $172.60. HEICO has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.79.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,908,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,043,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in HEICO by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

