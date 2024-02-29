Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.55 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). 571,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 206,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Roquefort Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.22. The firm has a market cap of £10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.25 and a beta of -0.08.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical development pipeline comprises Midkine antibodies with significance in vivo efficacy and toxicology studies; Midkine RNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer gene editing action; Midkine mRNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer approach; STAT-6 siRNA therapeutics targeting solid tumors with significance in vivo efficacy; and MK cell therapy with direct and NK-mediated anti-cancer action.

