Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,680 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 111,033 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 260,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 144,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,598,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.41% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $62,118.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $246,331.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $62,118.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,498 shares of company stock worth $4,352,226. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

