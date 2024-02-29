Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Raised to $42.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.54. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,126 shares in the company, valued at $975,402. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,126 shares in the company, valued at $975,402. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,333 shares of company stock worth $1,604,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

