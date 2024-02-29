Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Sunday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.15.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.95. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76.

In other news, Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

