Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.30.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSO shares. BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pearson by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
