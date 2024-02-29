Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,845 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $81,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,435,000 after acquiring an additional 92,496 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $513.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.00. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.90 and a 1-year high of $528.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.