Northern Trust Corp Has $85.81 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.27% of Arrow Electronics worth $85,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 9,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 65,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $116.83 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

