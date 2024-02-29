Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Toro worth $76,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toro by 85.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Toro’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

