Needham & Company LLC Increases SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target to $15.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,114.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares in the company, valued at $115,578,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,985 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,163. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 70.2% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 17.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,129,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 167,290 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 280.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
