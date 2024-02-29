Morgan Stanley Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $64.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.68.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $59.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.45%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

