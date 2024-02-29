Morgan Stanley Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $98.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $117.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

