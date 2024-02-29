Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.80 and last traded at $65.10. 245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.
