Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 20,746 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 342,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,756,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,154,000 after buying an additional 2,416,328 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 29,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,547,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $856,867,000 after buying an additional 37,124 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 96.4% in the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,120 shares of company stock valued at $29,571,337. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

