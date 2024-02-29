JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $430.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $420.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $446.58 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

