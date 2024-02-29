iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

