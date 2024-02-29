iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,352,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,334 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $82,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $38.47 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.