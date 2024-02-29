Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.