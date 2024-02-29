Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $55,720,000.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.9 %

APO stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Report on APO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.