Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $140.98 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

