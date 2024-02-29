Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $152.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.32. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $152.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

