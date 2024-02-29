HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of HF Sinclair worth $78,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $1,542,481. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $54.62 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

