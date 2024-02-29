Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

HTGC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth about $2,071,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 60.8% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 348,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 131,924 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth about $628,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 64.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 76,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

