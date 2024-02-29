Genius Sports’ (GENI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GENI. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.46.

Shares of GENI opened at $6.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.02. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 218,044 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 108,874 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

