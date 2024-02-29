Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 165.8% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,120 shares of company stock valued at $29,571,337. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.